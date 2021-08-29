Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,815 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.