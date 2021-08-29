Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Helios Technologies worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $343,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $80.62 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

