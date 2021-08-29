Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $35,772,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 19,582,527.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 2,154,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

