Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,407 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.