Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,252 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

