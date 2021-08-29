Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $663.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $674.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

