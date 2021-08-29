Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PPL by 11.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 51,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,912,550.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 38,251 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.22 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

