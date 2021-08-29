Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

