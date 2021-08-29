Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in VEREIT by 627.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in VEREIT by 87.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter worth $189,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

