Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,188 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.