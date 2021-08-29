Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,283 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after acquiring an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

MYGN stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $36.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,015 shares of company stock worth $14,826,081 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.