Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,351 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

