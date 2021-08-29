Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

