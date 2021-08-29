Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,727 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,805,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,204,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after buying an additional 88,244 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 167,874 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 360,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 92,568 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

