Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000.

IEV stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $55.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

