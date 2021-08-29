Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,803 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $30.36 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 168.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.