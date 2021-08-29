Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $395.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.88.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

