Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after buying an additional 214,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,975,000 after buying an additional 70,782 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $432.13 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

