Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $587.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $546.25. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $588.34.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

