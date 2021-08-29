Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,032,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

