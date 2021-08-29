Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after buying an additional 78,586 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.