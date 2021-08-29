Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.91 and a 52 week high of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

