Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $14.04 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

