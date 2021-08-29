Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares Short Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 50,000.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

