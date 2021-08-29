Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,558 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.