Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,660 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $291.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.83. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.80.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

