Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,256 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $3,062,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $146.09 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.