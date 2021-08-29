Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,230,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $291.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

