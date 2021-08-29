Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Aterian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $2,255,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

ATER opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $217.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.20. Aterian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATER shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

