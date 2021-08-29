Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after buying an additional 363,854 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $37,949,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $173.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $185.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

