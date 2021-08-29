OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.51% of OptiNose worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 357,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 243,541 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in OptiNose by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 158,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $154.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

