Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 168.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 5,426,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

