Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Up 45.9% in August

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 29th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Orange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the second quarter worth about $2,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Orange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.30. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

