Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 81,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,538. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09.
About Orezone Gold
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.