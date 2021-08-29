Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 81,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,538. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

