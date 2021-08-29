Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178,388 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 6.01% of Organovo worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Organovo news, Director Douglas Jay Cohen bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

