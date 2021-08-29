Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,228 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 248,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $117.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

