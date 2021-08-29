Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Cut by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,972 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Oshkosh worth $34,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.52. The company had a trading volume of 345,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

