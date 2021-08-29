Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Update

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ossen Innovation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ossen Innovation in the second quarter worth $192,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ossen Innovation in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Ossen Innovation by 28.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OSN opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58. Ossen Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. manufactures coated steel materials. It engages in the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of customized pre-stressed steel materials used in the construction of bridges, highways, and other infrastructure projects in China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

