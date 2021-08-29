Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

