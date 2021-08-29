Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Outfront Media worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Outfront Media by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $16,744,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.