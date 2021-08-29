Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Ovintiv worth $42,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Ovintiv by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.