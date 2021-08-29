PAC Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,944.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $99.05 million and $64,944.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007739 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,326,803,093 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.