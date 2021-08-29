Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $6,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,047,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $1,096,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 42.1% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $151.39 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

