Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.23 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.