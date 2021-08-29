Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $121,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.