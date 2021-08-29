Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $264,558.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,271.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,328,414 shares of company stock worth $13,439,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

