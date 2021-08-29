Parachute Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $75,716.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 631,844,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.