Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 100,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.56% of A10 Networks worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $134,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 967,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.