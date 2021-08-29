Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 133,700 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Cohu comprises 2.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.29% of Cohu worth $40,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Cohu stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. 1,111,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.