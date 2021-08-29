Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 19,500 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.46% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,403,000 after buying an additional 174,684 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,296,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,660,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 823,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,887. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.